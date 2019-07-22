Sudden Amendments to 'the Voice Arabia' Judging Panel!

Press reports have revealed a surprise amendment to 'The Voice Arabia' in its fifth season, including that it will be broadcast from Saudi Arabia instead of Lebanon.





It is reported that 'The Voice Arabia' is scheduled to broadcast its live performances in the fifth season from Saudi Arabia, given the great artistic boom that the Kingdom is witnessing during this period.

the Lebanese team is set to remain the same, but there are leaks that indicated that a Gulf presenter will be added to the program, alongside an Egyptian or Lebanese TV presenter to broadcast the episodes.

In the fifth season of "The Voice arabia", and after Elissa apologized for participating in the new version, the leaks began to indicate that artist Sherine Abdel Wahab will be back to the panel but so far she has not expressed her opinion on the matter.

It is also reported that there are now talks with Superstar star Ragheb Alama, to be in the new season's judging panel.

The first leaks of the names in 'the Voice arabia' judging panel also pointed out that star Ahlam will take part in the show, especially that a Gulf fingerprint will be added on this version.

Not only that, but reports that Ahlam may meet with Kuwaiti star Nawal in the fifth season in the judging panel, but this information has not been confirmed yet.

Leaks usually hit talent shows before they start, especially when the stars jury is still not selected.