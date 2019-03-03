Sudden Stop While Filming Nelly Karim New Series

The series "Nasabeen", starring Nelly Karim and starring Yasser Yassin suddenly stopped after several days of filming. (Source: nellykarim_official - Instagram)

Due to the lack of time remaining before Ramadan, the team will be forced to complete the project in less than 80 days without stopping at all, even with the use of an additional shooting unit.

"Nassabeen" is writen by Wael Darwish and Amr Dali and produced by the company 'Al Adl Group, which seems to have decided to miss the series race next Ramadan.