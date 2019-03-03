Sudden Stop While Filming Nelly Karim New Series
The series "Nasabeen", starring Nelly Karim and starring Yasser Yassin suddenly stopped after several days of filming. (Source: nellykarim_official - Instagram)
The series "Nasabeen", starring Nelly Karim and starring Yasser Yassin suddenly stopped after several days of filming.
Due to the lack of time remaining before Ramadan, the team will be forced to complete the project in less than 80 days without stopping at all, even with the use of an additional shooting unit.
"Nassabeen" is writen by Wael Darwish and Amr Dali and produced by the company 'Al Adl Group, which seems to have decided to miss the series race next Ramadan.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- A life behind bars for Nelly Karim!
- Stop making the man ill: Nour el Sherif's daughter says her daddy is in the best of health!
- Feature Article: The Story of Star Wars - Part 7: "Binary Sunset"
- George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz mourns on Twitter: "I will never stop missing you"
- Ahmed Ezz’s film “Welad Rizk” not all it’s cracked up to be