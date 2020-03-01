Suicide Attempt? Carole Samaha Causes a Stir of Chaos in Paris & Police Are Summoned!

Lebanese songstress Carole Samaha caused a stir of chaos in Paris, while filming a scene for her new music video Mish Ha'eish (I Will Not Live), directed by Jad Choueiri.

Samaha revealed that French police intervened to stop filming at the location while she was performing a dramatic scene. The shoot sparked controversy as it drew the attentions of passers-by in streets of Paris, who mistakenly thought she was trying to commit suicide, as security forces immediately went up to the balcony to investigate.

Carole tweeted the scene she was filming, revealing the details of what happened, saying: "From France, filming a dramatic scene of my new song, which caused great confusion among passers-by in the streets of Paris, where people thought I was trying to commit suicide. French police intervened and security personnel entered the house to investigate."