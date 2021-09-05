Super Star Alum Mohammad Lafi Dies Aged 38.. He Posted a Picture with Late Rym Ghezali

Palestinian Super Star participant, Mohammad Lafi, has passed away yesterday on 4 September, 2021, amid a shock among followers, while stars mourned him through their accounts on social media.

Ahmed Lafi, a member of the Lafi family, had stated that the late star was suffering from an undisclosed health crisis, as he appealed to the public a few days ago to pray for him.

Rai Al-Youm newspaper reported that Palestinian artist Mohammad Lafi, 38, died at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital in the Kuwaiti capital, three weeks after admission as a result of contracting Coronavirus.

The newspaper added that Lafi's health condition worsened yesterday as he suffered a stroke, which led to his death.

Mohammad Lafi, who lost his sight at the age of 14 as a result of a medical error, had participated in the first season of talent show Super Star aired on Future TV in 2003.

Lafi's Co-Participants Mourn Him on Social Media

Syrian singer Rouwaida Attieh wrote:

'Mohammad, you sweet heart, you are kind and generous, may God have mercy on you, and the pain I feel is indescribable, my friend, our memories of bitter and sweet will always remain in my heart, my dear, may God grant us patience with your departure and patience to your family and all your lovers, this is how you rest, Lafi, you went to the sweetest place where you won't get upset and tired.'

Jordanian songstress Diana Karazon posted Mohammad's picture with a prayer and a verse from The Holy Quran.

Emirati artist Saoud Abu Sultan wrote: 'My good and kind friend Mohammad Lafi has passed away. A news that hurt me and saddened me very much. May God grant us patience and the patience of all his family and loved ones.'

Mohammad Lafi Shared a Picture Next to Late Rym Ghezali

Late Palestinian artist Mohammad Lafi had shared a picture with the late Algerian artist, Star Academy alum Rym Ghezali, in December 2013.

Rym Ghezali had passed away on 21 March, 2021 in Paris, France after a long battle with cancer.