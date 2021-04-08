Surprise!! Nick Cannon Returns to The Masked Singer After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The 40-year-old host sang the 1983 New Edition song Candy Girl after dedicating his performance to fill-in guest host Niecy Nash, 51.

Niecy shocked panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger by announcing that she was discounting their vote and would decide herself who was going to be unmasked during the Group B Finals.

She declared that Wildcard entry Bulldog was being eliminated after he went up against Black Swan, Piglet, Crab and Chameleon.

Bulldog stumped the entire panel with Robin, 44, Ken, 51, Jenny, 48, and Nicole, 42, guessing he could be Andy Samberg, Chris Tucker, Eddie Murphy or Chris Rock.

Nick dramatically dropped to his knees after Niecy summarily dismissed him from the show.

The 'Meaningful Object Clue' clue for Bulldog was a statement that read, 'AND...LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT'.

'I dedicated my whole performance to you and you're gonna kick me off,' Nick complained.

Nick after being diagnosed earlier this year with COVID-19 missed the first four episodes of The Masked Singer after Niecy stepped in for him in early February when production started on season five.

'Niecy, first and foremost, let me say I dedicated my performance to you because you truly are a queen. You stepping in for me during my sickness, during a hard time for me, and being able to watch you do your thing amazingly and shine here, I truly do thank you. You're royalty,' Nick publicly told her.

'But you kicked me off the damn show! I was trying to go all the way, Niecy!,' he added.

Nick admitted that he had 'newfound respect' for contestants on the Fox show.

'I never thought I would be nervous. My heart was beating fast and stuff! I was like, ''Yo, I'm nervous to perform in front of my people!'',' Nick said.

Niecy then joined him as Nick performed Candy Girl again with his mask off.

Piglet sang a heartfelt rendition of 7 Years by Lukas Graham that left Jenny in tears thinking of her 18-year-old son Evan.

Crab delivered a spirited cover of the 1981 Rick James song Give It To Me Baby and received a standing ovation.

'Me and Ken were grooving it out,' Nicole told Crab who was overheating in his costume.

'I gotta take a break. I gotta take this off. Take it off,' Crab said onstage as crew rushed out and escorted him back.

A crewmember urged Crab to take a 'deep breath'.

'It's hot. It's hot. Oh please, take it off. Take it off,' Crab begged.

Crab soon recovered and returned to face the worried panelists.

'It's all right,' Crab assured them before revealing his personal clue was a black bowler hat that once belonged to Sammy Davis Jr.

'I admire him so much that I wore it as much as I possibly could,' Crab said.

Chameleon performed next and rapped to Hip Hop by Dead Prez.

Wildcard entry Bulldog then strutted out onto the stage to Hound Dog by Elvis Presley and his clues package hinted at his stint on America's Got Talent.

The Masked Singer will return next week on Fox with the Group A finals.