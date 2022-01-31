Surprising Life Story About Neslihan Atagül and Kadir Doğulu.. And This Is Why Hande Erçel Cut All Ties With Ex Murat Dalkılıç

The conversations about Turkish couple Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül and a group of famous names will surprise everyone.

Thanks to the progress he has made in recent years, Kadir Doğulu was elevated to the rank of "dervish" by Ali Suphi. Here is the surprising life story of Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül.

According to the news of Birsen Altuntaş from tv100; Kadir Doğulu and Neslihan Atagül had fun at Balkabağı'nda in Maslak on New Year's Eve. On the way out, the couple, who were interviewed by reporters, were walking towards their car, and a friend of theirs called from behind them: Kadir Dervish.

What Was the Origin of the Nickname 'Dervish', and Where Did It Come From?

Already famous husband and wife went on a journey to Bektashism and living in Ankara. It was known that Dr. Ali Osmay Güre was also a mentor to them, but it is claimed that the issue is going in a different dimension apart from Bektashism.

According to the information circulating, a group of famous actors and musicians, including Kadir Doğulu, Neslihan Atagül, Murat Dalkılıç, Sitare Akbaş and Tansel Öngel, address Ali Osmay Güre, who uses the nickname Ali Suphi, as "Father".

According to them, in order to become a Bektashi and take part in the established tables, you need to "take the permission" from the "father".

Protocol of Bektashism

This group has established a special bond of brotherhood among themselves, is in financial and moral assistance, and sees each other as chosen, very successful, special people. Men call women sisters.

The tables are set in their homes and during their prayer meetings, they wear hats and clothes that last for hours. From time to time, children whom they call our "brothers" attend the meetings too.

The meeting table has rules, for example, no one starts eating before the "father", no one talks before the father speaks, phones are not answered.

Everyone Has a New Name

Also, everyone has a new name; For example, Murat Dalkılıç's other name is "Keremcan" and Tansel Öngel's is "Fethican".

Kadir Doğulu, who continues to use his name with the emphasis of "Kadir", has been raised to the level of "dervish" by Ali Suphi, thanks to the development he has shown in recent years.

They Call Kadir Doğulu 'Dervish'

That's why his close friends call the famous actor "dervish". Doğulu, who founded the Alim Production company, wants to make new projects in which his wife Neslihan Atagül will take part, to release music albums, and to disseminate this information to the whole world.

Did Neslihan AtagüL Leave Sefirin Kızı Because of Bektashism?

In the meantime, there is a rumor that Neslihan Atagül, who consults the "father" in every subject, left Sefirin Kızı (The Daughter's Ambassador) for this reason. It is claimed that the actress, who had health problems in the last season of the series, decided to leave the project with the permission of the "father", who stated that the project was not good for her.

“Brothers and Sisters”

On the other hand, it is stated that Murat Dalkılıç, one of the leading names of the team, calls Sitare Akbaş, who lives in the same belief system as him and is a friend of his ex-girlfriend Hande Erçel, as "sister" at first, and that later they became lovers.

It was also stated that Murat Dalkılıç took Hande Erçel to a prayer chat once when he first joined the team, but the famous actress later cut off all ties with Dalkılıç and his friends' environment with the reaction of her close circle.