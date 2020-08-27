Suzan Najm Aldeen is Totally UNRECOGNIZABLE in Her Latest Interview .. Check Her Out

Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen shared the promo of her latest TV interview with Rahet Alina show hosted by Lebanese anchor Hicham Haddad.

Suzan looked unrecognizable in the promo to the point where some followers said that she looked like many artists but not herself.

Fans' shock prompted Najm Aldeen to explain the major change in her looks via a video she posted on Instagram.

She said: "Everyone is asking me who did my look. Of course who did it is the specialist Majeed Zaher, who I always deal with, and whenever I need to refresh my look, I turn to Majeed Zaher. Thank you Majeed. Love you."

Suzan Najm Aldeen captioned the video: "Good afternoon lovelies. Rahet Alina on Thursday 9 pm Beirut time on Lana channel."