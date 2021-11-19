Syrian Stars Collapsed and Shocked the Moment Zuhair Ramadan Passed Away (Video)

A number of Syrian artists rushed to Al-Razi Hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus, after announcing the death of the artist and the head of the Syrian Artists Syndicate, Zuhair Ramadan, last Wednesday, November 17, at the age of 62, after suffering from illness.

Sadness was evident on artists who were keen to be in front of the hospital, until Thursday morning. Some of them broke down in tears after the news of the death of Zuhair Ramadan was reported.

Many artists expressed their deep sadness at the departure of Zuhair Ramadan, and some of them also expressed their dissatisfaction with the rumors that were circulated before his death, which may have reached his ears during his illness.

Ramadan had recently entered the hospital, after suffering from severe pneumonia for some time, and director Safwan Namo stated that the captain was in a critical health condition.

Syrian artist, Zuhair Ramadan, had graduated from the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts in 1983, and joined the Artists Syndicate in the same year, and presented many performances in theatre, radio, cinema, and television, and has many works that are still stuck in the minds of the public, the most important of which is his role in the series "Bab Al-Hara" with the character of "Abu Jawdat" and his role in the series Dayaa Dayaa, where he presented the famous Mukhtar character.

Zuhair Ramadan Funeral: