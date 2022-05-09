Tamer Hosny and Basma Boussel Respond to Divorce Rumors

Tamer Hosny took to his Instagram to deny divorce rumors.

The Egyptian singer posted a story on his official Instagram page, to congratulate his wife on starting her own company, and captioned: 'congratulations to my wife and my love Basma for starting her own company I wish the best for you and our kids, may god present you with all thats good and successful'

Basma was quick to respond to her husband as she replied: 'Thank you my love, following your advice, may god keep you in our lives'.

The post comes after rumors spread on social media claiming that the two love birds had filed for divorce, the rumors were first shared by Hamouda Hussein, who is a friend Moroccan actress Jalila.

Hussein shared the news by posting a photo of a flower bouquet with 'congratulations on the divorce' written on it.





Soon after, the picture was quick to trend on social media, Hussein then added a post saying 'whomever guesses who I am talking about will get an Iphone 13 pro max delivered to their footsteps.

In another post he added: 'The divorce took place three days ago, and just so you know, whenever Hammoudi says something it is 100% true.'