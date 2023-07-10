Tamer Hosny cries, stops concert after fan faints

ALBAWABA - A fan faints at a Tamer Hosny concert, and the singer stopped the concert.

Tamer Hosny opened up about how his latest concert in Lebanon where he said it was an unforgettable day and one of the most important moments in his artistic career.

He said: "I felt love and happiness, and I could not stand up straight nor talk, it is so emotional, I can't find words to describe how much I love you all."

Hosny received a heartwarming welcome, and the moment he got up on stage, the singer could not hold back his tears and sat on the stage's floor in front of more than 13k attendees.

Later on during the concert, Hosny paused his performance as one of the concertgoers fainted between the crowd, and Hosny asked for paramedics to make sure the fan is okay.

Paramedics managed to wake up the fan.