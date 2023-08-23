Tamer Hosny's Tag threatened to be taken down from movie theaters

ALBAWABA - Tamer Hosny's new movie is hanging on a thread.

Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny's new movie Tag was released in movie theaters in June, and now due to its decline in revenue sales, the movie is being threatened to be taken down from movie theaters in Egypt.

Last Monday, the film only gained $300 and landed 10th place in Egypt's competing film list, and sources revealed that movie theaters decided to withdraw the film from airing due to poor revenues.

The movie stars both Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny, the comedy movie tells the story of a superhero character called Tayma, and Tamer Hosny plays the role of two twin brothers, Haroun and Taj.

Tag began screening last Eid-Al-Adha and brought a total revenue of $1.5 million to date. The movie was written by Tamer Hosny and directed by Sara Wafeeq, starring in the movie alongside El Sherbiny and Hosny are Hala Fakher, Amr Abd El-Guelil, Ahmed Bedier, and Laila Ezz El-Arab.

Hosny's movie is competing with a number of Egyptian films, most notably Amina Khalil's Wesh X Wesh, Mar3y El Breemo starring Mohamed Henedi, Mohamed Ramadan's 3 El Zero, El Bo3Bo3, Mr. Ex, The Yellow Duck, 5 Rounds and Beit El Ruby.