  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tamer Hosny's Tag threatened to be taken down from movie theaters

Tamer Hosny's Tag threatened to be taken down from movie theaters

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 06:32 GMT
The movie stars both Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny
The movie stars both Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny (Instagram)

ALBAWABA - Tamer Hosny's new movie is hanging on a thread. 

Also Read Tamer Hosny cries, stops concert after fan faints Tamer Hosny cries, stops concert after fan faints

Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny's new movie Tag was released in movie theaters in June, and now due to its decline in revenue sales, the movie is being threatened to be taken down from movie theaters in Egypt. 

Last Monday, the film only gained $300 and landed 10th place in Egypt's competing film list, and sources revealed that movie theaters decided to withdraw the film from airing due to poor revenues.

Tamer Hosny
Instagram

The movie stars both Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny, the comedy movie tells the story of a superhero character called Tayma, and Tamer Hosny plays the role of two twin brothers, Haroun and Taj.

Also Read Tamer Hosny cries, stops concert after fan faintsAre Tamer Hosny and Dina El Sherbiny an item?

Tag began screening last Eid-Al-Adha and brought a total revenue of $1.5 million to date. The movie was written by Tamer Hosny and directed by Sara Wafeeq, starring in the movie alongside El Sherbiny and Hosny are Hala Fakher, Amr Abd El-Guelil, Ahmed Bedier, and Laila Ezz El-Arab.

Hosny's movie is competing with a number of Egyptian films, most notably Amina Khalil's Wesh X Wesh, Mar3y El Breemo starring Mohamed Henedi, Mohamed Ramadan's 3 El Zero, El Bo3Bo3, Mr. Ex, The Yellow Duck, 5 Rounds and Beit El Ruby.

 

Tags:Tamer HosnyDina El-Sherbiny

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now