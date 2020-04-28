Taylor Swift Becomes Kuwaiti?! Check her out!

Kuwaiti fashionista and make up artist Farah Alhady has transformed herself to an exact copy of American singer Taylor Swift, using her talent in creating makeup tricks to complete a series of transformations.

Farah published a video on Snapchat that tracks the steps she took in order to transform her full face features into a skinny face to become like Taylor Swift's twin.

Immediately, social media users compared the Kuwaiti star's newlook to the famous American singer, expressing their admiration for Farah Alhady's talent which qualifies her to become a makeup artist and tricks expert, not just a fashionista.







