Taylor Swift joins indie folk duo Big Red Machine on a new song.

Big Red Machine, a duo consisting of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner, released the song "Renegade" featuring Swift on Friday.

Big Red Machine also released a lyric video for the song directed by Michael Brown.

"Renegade" appears on Big Red Machine's forthcoming second studio album, How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?, which is scheduled for release Aug. 27.

Dessner co-wrote the song with Swift, who had nothing but praise for Dessner in an Instagram post Thursday.

"I can't believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner," Swift wrote. "When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music."

"His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that's why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine," she added. "Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party."

How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? features several other collaborations, including "Birch" with Swift, "Phoenix" with Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell and "Hutch" featuring Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan and Shara Nova.

Swift released her ninth studio album, Evermore, in December. The album is produced by Dessner and features the singles "Willow," "No Body, No Crime" and "Coney Island."