Taylor Swift left her fans happily ever after as she released her latest music video along with her ninth studio album with very short notice.

The 30-year-old pop megastar dropped the whimsical music video for latest single Willow on Friday morning, at the same time she released her album Evermore, which features lyrics she wrote with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

While speaking with fans during the Q&A while the video was revealed, Taylor claimed she had written three songs with William Bowery, which is the pseudonym Joe uses while writing with the singer.

Answering a question from a Swiftie, she said: 'I wrote 3 songs with William Bowery!'

With the release of the album, it has now been revealed she wrote the songs Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and her final track Evermore with Joe.

In the first song, Taylor appears to take on the role of a woman who breaks a man's heart as she sings the lyrics: 'Your mum’s ring in your pocket, my picture in your wallet, your heart was glass, I dropped it,' while in Coney Island, meanwhile, Taylor sang of her own heartbreak.

Despite the nature of the lyrics, on Thursday Joe's family refused to quash the rumours that the actor had secretly married Taylor after she shared a bridal-like snap to promote her new album.

While the Blank Space hitmaker did not refer to a wedding directly, fans took to Twitter in their droves to speculate if she had secretly married actor beau Joe.

And Joe's family have refused to dispel speculation about any secret union between the loved-up pair, who have been dating since the summer of 2016.

A member of Joe's family laughed and told MailOnline: 'I'm sorry, I'm not going to say anything.'

In Taylor's music video for Willow, where she wears the white dress and which she also directed, the person who plays her love interest is actually a longtime backup dancer of hers.

Taeok Lee joined Taylor on tour for her Red Tour from 2013-14, and he plays her fairytale beau in the new video.

She teased his appearance while chatting with fans during the YouTube premiere: 'You've seen my co-star in this video somewhere before.'

The two have a longtime relationship as in December 2019, Taeok even shared a cute throwback black and white snap of them together with the caption: 'A lifetime ago [heart emoji] #thirtyflirtyandthriving'

The video begins with T-Swift sitting on a piano bench in a chunky white cardigan, as she holds onto a long sparkling gold string.

She follows the line into the piano, which transports her to a Narnia-esque fantasy world, where she crawls out of a tree.

Now in a grey Victorian chic dress, she looks into an enchanted pond, where the golden string leads her.

Although he's not actually there, she sees Lee in the reflection, resting her head on his imaginary shoulder.

As he reaches for her through the water, she splashes his image away, before diving into the pond.

A child Taylor then crawls into a makeshift tent with a child Taeok, where he passes her the string before disappearing.

Modern day Swift steps out from a curtain and into a glass box, where she dons a fairy-like cream lace dress with a matching flower crown, while playing a mandolin for the crowd.

Lee approaches the box, placing their hands against the glass, before she tries to find a way out.

With the entrance now boarded up, she opens a trapdoor below her, which is flowing with sparkling gold.

The 10-time Grammy winner then leads a group of cloaked figures through a dark snowy forest for some quality coven bonding time.

The group does a witchy choreographed dance around a stream of golden orbs flowing up into the sky.

Swift joins in on the dance before finding the gold string on the ground, and following it into woods.

Lee spots her and removes her mask, ditching the coven and following after her, as she chases after the gold.

She climbs out of the piano once again, this time rocking a blue Little House on the Prairie style dress.

Swift reaches the end of the string in the old wooden cottage, as she's finally reunited with her Prince Charming, with whom she leaves hand-in-hand.

She let fans in on some Easter Eggs during the YouTube chat, including: 'There's a scene in the video that represents the song seven, one that represents mirrorball, one for exile, and one for mad woman.'

The Cats actress also revealed some symbolism: 'I wanted evermore to represent fall & winter while folklore represents spring & summer. I've always wanted to do a 2part anthology that's a collective body of work & it just kind of happened naturally.'

She said of the song: 'willow is about intrigue, desire and the complexity that goes into wanting someone. I think it sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you (an oddly specific visual).'

It comes as she released her ninth studio album, titled Evermore, with just 16 hours notice and just five months after the release of Folklore.

She announced the album on Twitter: 'To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.'

Evermore features 15 songs in the tracklist and has been produced by Taylor, Aaron Dessner, and Jack Antonoff, and also has collaborations with Bon Iver, Haim, Marcus Mumford and The National.