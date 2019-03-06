Tia Dib Reconciles With Her Mom Nawal Al Zoghbi and Ex Husband Comments

A few weeks ago, Tia posted part of the song that her mother honored her with when she was born to her social media. (Source: tiaadib - nawalelzoghbi - Instagram)

Tia Dib, the daughter of Lebanese Diva Nawal Al Zoghbi, decided to end the dispute with her mother and attended her album's launch ceremony organized by the Rotana Company in the Four Season Hotel.

Tia surprised all with her presence, who suffered so much from their parting since they used to spend most of their time together.

Tia's step was described as "good", and it seems she knew that she was wrong to her mother, and she managed to end the disagreement publicly.

A few weeks ago, Tia posted part of the song that her mother honored her with when she was born to her social media. Far from Nawal's artistic career, Nawal's suffered a great deal in her married life, as during the divorce stage she stood on the stage of 'Star Academy' and sang a song about her story with her husband and his attempt to steal her children.

Nawal's ex-husband though, Elie Deeb, blessed the mother-daughter reconciliation, stressing that Tia was the one who initiated it. On Facebook he wrote: "My joy today is indescribable due to the bold initiative taken by my daughter TIA, which, to say the least, reflects the awareness, intelligence and good heart she has, which I am proud of; I bless her reconciliation with her mother today, in the end (blood does not turn to water). I hoped that this reconciliation would take place a long time ago, but what is more important now is that it was done by the will of God and his blessing and satisfaction; Tia today you raised my head high, god keep you for us Princess"