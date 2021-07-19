  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Tom O’Connor Dies at The Age of 81

Tom O’Connor Dies at The Age of 81

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 19th, 2021 - 10:17 GMT
Celebrities offered their condolences to the late star on Twitter
Celebrities offered their condolences to the late star on Twitter
Highlights
O'Connor rose to fame on the TV show Opportunity Knocks

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Comedian Tom O'conner passes away at the age of 81.

The game show host was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 14 years ago, his relatives revealed. 

Before rising to fame, Tom taught math and music, and once said the only way he could get through to his pupils was by telling jokes: “It worked a treat … and that’s really how the comedy all started.”

Later in his career O’Connor continued to appear on television, starring in BBC soap Doctors in the early 2000s and the celebrity edition of Come Dine With Me in 2010.

In 2011 he also appeared on the Pointless Celebrities quiz show with his daughter-in-law Denise Lewis - the former Olympic athlete.

Denise said that, having watched him all those years as a child with her mum on a Saturday night, she was "so overwhelmed" at how sweet, genuine and kind he was.

"It was exactly the person we saw on TV day and night," she said.

Celebrities offered their condolences to the late star on Twitter, scroll down to see their tributes.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...