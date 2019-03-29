Toni Collette to Participate in 'Thinking of Ending Things'

Australian actress Toni Collette, pictured in Cannes, southern France. (AFP)

Writer-director Charlie Kaufman has begun principal photography on his new film, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Netflix said.

The project was first announced in January 2018, but the casting wasn't confirmed until this week.

Fargo actor Jesse Plemons, War & Peace star Jessie Buckley, Hereditary actress Toni Collette and Harry Potter alum David Thewlis are set to star in the adaptation of Iain Reid's novel.

"On a road trip to meet his parents on their secluded farm, Jake's girlfriend is thinking of ending things. When Jake makes an unexpected detour, leaving her stranded, a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror ensues," a synopsis said.

Kaufman's credits include Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.