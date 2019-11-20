EXCLUSIVE Interview with Toni Qattan: His Secret to Peaceful Relationships With Artists .. and His Opinion on Talent Programs

By Sohaib Al Hadid

A Jordanian talent with Palestinian origins!





Toni Qattan made his way to the world of fame far away from talent programs. He achieved huge success and became widely popular in the Arab world. His career is full of achievements that stay clear of the art scene drama.

Toni Qattan is an iconic name and talent in singing, composition, and music distribution.

Here's our exclusive interview with the star, Toni Qattan.

Congratulations on the success of your latest music video Kounili Elmusica (Be the Music for Me). What can you tell us about this project?

The song style is light and goes with the music style that I perform. As for the project, the lyrics are written by Amr Sari, it's composed by Mohammed Bashar, music distribution by Rami Raes, and it's directed by Abdelrahman Esaa.

You are considered the only Jordanian talent that achieved massive success without participating in a talent program. Was it your decision not to take part, or was it just chance?

It was not a personal decision. I didn’t get the chance to participate in any talent shows, so I did not have any option but to create my own music with my own effort. Thank God I achieved massive success and wish for more, but in my personal opinion, I endorse these types of programs because they make things easier for new talents who want to join the artistic field.

If we go back in time, would you participate in a talent show? If yes, which one would you choose?

If I had the chance, yes. There is no specific program but most probably Arab Idol, because it reaches a larger audience.

We have never heard a disagreement between you and your fellow artists. What is the secret behind that? Are you a peaceful person or is it a professional decision to avoid problems?

I have never interfered in celebrities' problems, and I don’t watch other people's lives. I give my full attention to my projects and concerts.

I don’t like to be judged and I don’t like to judge any of my colleagues. Also I don’t pay attention to others' projects; every one will earn their piece of life.

Do you think Jordanian talents are not getting enough support?

Not only in Jordan. Talents in all Arab countries don’t get enough support, but for Jordan exactly the reasons are several.

There is a lack of production companies and stars dip into their own pockets to produce work. Meanwhile private companies don’t invest in art even if they have a large budget for marketing. They prefer to use those funds for TV commercials, series, or billboards, rather than to be a sponsor in a music video. Maybe they don't value the art field so much.

For me, I try to perform my projects in a suitable way, and I think the production century has ended; now we have different social media platforms and you can reach audiences easily if you are capable and smart.

Who takes care of your family? You work in the art field and your wife Dana Abu Khadra works as a TV host. Was finding harmony between family and music easy, especially that art is time consuming?

Finding harmony is not easy at all. Every time I pack my luggage my 3-year-old baby girl, Jaiana, asks me “where are you going? We will miss u!” This makes me feel sad but in the end this is my future and you have to sacrifice to reach your goal. But I make sure that the time I spend with my family is never wasted and once I’m back from any trip, I really spend precious time with them.

The same goes for my wife. She is a TV host and a YouTuber but she tries the best she can to spend quality time with us.

Have you thought about acting?

I already acted in the series The Love The Love on Roya TV as a guest in two episodes, and there is a possibility to do it again if I have the chance.

Songs that you love lately?

Definitely Amr Diab! I love all of his songs, but I love his latest release Yetalemo and Youm Talat.

Upcoming projects?

Nothing specific yet, but I am looking for something new to impress the audience.