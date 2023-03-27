Tony Qattan opens up about his open heart surgery

ALBAWABA - Tony Qattan reveals that undergoing open heart surgery was a shock and not something he saw coming.

Jordanian singer Tony Qattan opened up about undergoing open heart surgery and shared never talked about revelations.

Qattan updated his fans on his health amid having health problems almost three months ago, he shared: "It was not easy, but thank God I returned to my normal life, business, and parties."

The singer then talked about his wife, Dana Abu Khader, and stated that the thing that distinguishes her the most was that she cares about people around her and wants to help people as much as she can in addition to her ambition and constant support.

The Jordanian star then talked about his children, stating that his daughter, Gianna loves public appearances and the media and that his son George grew an interest in football amid the 2022 Qatar World Cup.