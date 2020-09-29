Too Much Cleavage? Demet Özdemir Blasted for a Selfie With İbrahim Çelikkol

Turkish actress Demet Özdemir took a selfie with fellow actor and co-star İbrahim Çelikkol to promote their new series My Home My Destiny.

Özdemir wore a black top putting her cleavage on display while İbrahim sported a classic white shirt in the selfie.

She captioned the image with a rocket and praying hands emojis.

Demet was heavily criticized by some followers who accused her that she wants to become trending in any method, even if it was controversial.

According to Jaras.com, other journalists defended Demet against these accusations.

On the other hand, İbrahim Çelikkol shared another selfie out of the same setting but from a different angle.

He made sure not to show Demet's cleavage, and he captured the selfie with a star and praying hands emoji.