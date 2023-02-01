Top 10 television series of 2022

AlBawaba- For this week’s top 10 list we wanted to visit the top 10 series we enjoyed in the past year. Some returning to bless us with a new season and some aired for the first time in 2022 but we definitely enjoyed each one of them here is al Bawaba’s top 10 series from 2022.

1. The Boys season 3



The Boys returned for a new season in 2022, and it was gorier and more disturbing than ever. With Jensen Ackles joining the cast of The Boys playing soldier boy. This season was something else. The series creator promised to up the stakes in the next season and I can't even imagine what they have in store for us.

2. Peaky blinders season 6



The final installment of the beloved peaky blinders series was released in 2022, the bitter-sweet conclusion left us wanting even more of Thomas Shelby. Fear not tho, a movie is to be released in 2024 to tie up all the loose ends left from this season.



3. House of the dragon



After the massive success of Game of Thrones, a prequel set hundreds of years prior to the original storyline was released on HBO. It did not lack the drama nor death nor DRAGONS but escalated all of them. Certainly one of the top series released in 2022 and this season with no shortage of drama and action, was setting up for a bigger story to be told.



4. Better call saul season 6



The sixth and final season of better call saul is another bittersweet entry on our list we loved every minute of it and we hate to see it go. But as the show creator Vince Gilligan said you need to know when to leave the party thus ending the series on its own terms.



5. Severance



This out-of-the-box original series teased our brains and posed some existential questions that we didn’t know we had. Although the first season ended on a cliffhanger the second season is not that far away and we are ready for that journey down the rabbit hole.



6. The lord of the rings: the rings of power



The 1 billion dollar series definitely stirred up some controversy. Some loved the series and some had their comments about deviating from the source material but it was one of the better-looking series out there. A billion dollars can indeed pay for some beautiful scenery and cinematography



7. Moon knight



Originally moon knight was supposed to be a limited series release but after the favorable reviews, rumor has it that a new season is in development. The marvel series follows steven grant who has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector a stone-cold mercenary mixed in with powers from ancient Egyptian gods.



8. Stranger things season 4



This year's highlight was the introduction of Vecna in stranger things. Everything has been leading to this moment and it did not disappoint.



9. Wednesday



The new adaptation of the Adams family but in this one Wednesday is in the spotlight. Wednesday skyrocketed Jenna Ortega into the stratosphere and she became the talk of the town after her portrayal of Wednesday.



10. The white lotus



The show that has racked up 20 Emmy nominations is not to be missed, the white lotus took tv by storm with its dark comedy and surprising plot twists.

written by Munir Abumuhor