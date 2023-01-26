Top 2023 Turkish Series

ALBAWABA - It is no secret that Turkish drama and shows are a great success in both the Arab world and Turkey.

Albawaba has previously released a Top 2022 Turkish shows to watch article, and now, we updated the list so you can enjoy the newest Turkish productions.

Here are the top Turkish series to see in 2023.

1. Forbidden Apple (Yasak Elma)

Forbidden Apple is a 2018 drama series that consists of 6 seasons, and now in 2023, new episodes are making their way, with more secrets, and more exciting events to see.

The show stars Eda Ece, Talat Bulut, Sevda Erginci and Onur Tuna.

The romantic/ Drama show is created by Medyapım.

2. Fire Birds (Ates Kuslari)

As the first episode aired on Jan. 13, Fire Birds is already trending.

The series stars Ilayda Alisan, Hande Soral, and Burak Tozkoparan, and tells the story of 5 street kids, the oldest being 13 years of age, and the youngest being 6.

The group called themselves "rootless," later, they find a 40-day-old baby in the trash.

The story is about how they turned from rootless to firebirds, and will cover the stories of hardship, pain, and fate against all odds.

3. Family (Aile)

Coming soon in 2023, the series stars both Kivanç Tatlitug and Serenay Sarikaya.

The new work deals with an emotional love story and the exciting aspects of the concept of family.

The series is based on the Italian-American drama soap ''the Sopranos'', and the Turkish version of the show is set to star the likes of Canan Ergüder, Nur Sürer, Emel Göksu, Ushan Çakır and Yüsra Geyik.

4. Bi Tuhaf Hikaye (A Strange Story)

Written and directed by the lead actor, famous Turkish star, Kerem Bürsin, this series shifts from the stereotypical Turkish drama production to an action genre series.

The series which is coming soon is produced by Al-Qamar Company in cooperation with BraveBorn Films, which was founded by Kerem Bürsin.

4. No Trust in Men (Erkege Güven Olmaz)

Fox Turkey has announced that the release date for the first episode of Erkege Güven Olmaz (EGO) is scheduled to air on Feb. 5.

The story revolves around two engaged couple, played by Alperen Duymaz and Rüya Helin Demirbulut, however, their routine of life is disrupted by a tragic deception, and the pair are faced with a huge debt that is very difficult to pay.

By Alexandra Abumuhor