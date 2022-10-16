Top 5 Ana De Armas Movies

Ana de Armas the Cuban marvel is nothing short of an A-lister in Hollywood these days with films and projects lined up for years to come.

She started her career in Cuba and Madrid before ending up in Hollywood she had her first English speaking roll alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock back in 2015 and everything after that is history.

Ana De Armas Top Movies

1. Blonde 2022



Andrew Dominik’s latest biopic Blonde, tells a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe’s life’s story. Ana de Armas plays the lead role and the resemblance is uncanny, the filmmakers referenced real photos of Marilyn Monroe and basically brought them to life through Ana de Armas.



The movie revived mixed reviews but one thing that was certain was Ana de Armas’s performance was amazing throughout the movie and that earned the movie the number one spot on Netflix in many countries despite its NC-17 rating.

2. War dogs 2016



Ana de Armas second English speaking roll was alongside stars Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, at this point Ana didn’t even speak English and she had to phonetically memories her lines but after this movie she had done extensive courses in English to be able to take more challenging roles.



3. Blade runner 2049 2017

In Blade runner 2049 Ana de Arams had a supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner sequel released in 1981. She worked alongside Ryan Gosling. She was described as giving the character a 3d warmth to a character who is essentially a digital person

Knives out 2019

Staring opposite Daniel Craig for the first time in the murder mystery knives Out she was praised and marked the biggest breakthrough in Ana de Armas’s career, she even managed to be nominated for the golden globe awards for best actress for her work on the film.

James bond 2021

No Time to Die marked the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the MI6 super spy James Bond. One of the most memorable sequences in the movie was when James bond teamed up with Cuban agent Paloma played by non-other than Ana de Armas. The scene is short lived and the part ways, but not without Ana de Armas being in talks for a standalone movie revolving around the character of Paloma.