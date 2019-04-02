Top 7 Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend: Music, Shopping and Art

A free concert, two music festivals and plenty of family-style fun (Shutterstock)

Arab and Indian musicians take centre stage this weekend and there’s plenty of family fun on offer. Catch a live musical with your little ones or bring them to a polo picnic. With sports, art, shopping and live entertainment scheduled, this weekend is shaping up to be a rousing start to April. Here are the top seven things to do in Dubai this weekend:

The shopping spree you deserve

Start April with a well-deserved shopping spree that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Tom Ford, Gucci, Chopard, Lacoste and over 300 upscale brands are slashing prices at the CBBC Clearance Sale where you can find goods for as low as AED10. Clothes, sunglasses, jewellery, shoes and accessories – shop all you need to revamp your entire wardrobe with the big names in luxury fashion. Hurry on over before the stock runs out!

When: 1-6 April

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

Not all horseplay

Dubai’s uber-classy polo season culminates in the fifth and final championship, Dubai Cup, taking place during the first two weeks of April. Watch some of the world’s top polo players compete in a thrilling and royal sport while enjoying an afternoon at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. You can watch the match for free from the grandstands or in polo picnic style. It's a fun activity to switch up your routine and great for families with children as little ones have access to a dedicated kid's zone.

When: 2-12 April

Where: Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club

More info

Carry on the art season at World Art Dubai

World Art Dubai, the region’s largest affordable retail art fair, returns better than ever before to Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend. Starting Wednesday, peruse over 3,000 pieces showcased by over 150 galleries from around the world with prices starting at USD$100 (AED367). Sculptures, paintings, sketches, photography and more – this is the perfect occasion to start your very own art collection.

When: 3- 6 April

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

More info

Hang out with Mowgli and friends

Bring little ones to see Rudyard Kipling’s time-defying tale, The Jungle Book, rendered as a British musical. The all-time classic follows Mowgli, a little man-cub raised by wolves, as he navigates the laws of the jungle with his own instincts in this interactive show. Children are guaranteed to love each element of the performance, from its breathtaking sets and vibrant costumes to the fabulous dance numbers.

When: 4-13 April

Where: Madinat Theatre

More info

Rock on a roll at WASLA

The hotly anticipated music festival, WASLA, takes place this Friday. A celebration of music, art and culture, it showcases alternative Arabism at its finest. Expect back-to-back performances by Cairokee, Massar Egbari, 47 Soul and El Morabba3, along with interactive art installations, dance performances and a spread of delicious food to make WASLA the place to be this weekend. Find out what to expect at this year's show here.

When: 5 April

Where: Burj Park

More info

Battle of the Indian bands at Mojo Rising

Four of India’s top bands and one unbeatable playback singer are bringing a marathon of rock to the grounds of Bollywood Park. Mojo Rising is highlighting India’s extensive rock landscape, from Kerala to Bangalore, with performances by Avial, Karthik, The Local Train, Agam and Lagori. Rock out to electric hits and use this excellent excuse to explore all the attractions at the Bollywood-themed park where you’ll find rides inspired by blockbusters like Krrish, Don and more.

When: 5 April

Where: Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resorts

More info

Catch Elissa in concert for free

Celebrated nightingale Elissa is performing a free concert at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai’s brand new entertainment and leisure destination. The Lebanese singer is a definition superstar with the highest sales of any Middle Eastern female artist, the first Arab singer to win a World Music Award and a jukebox full of chart-topping hits. Catch her perform singles from her latest album Ila Kol Elli Bihebbouni including 'Maktooba Leek’ and ‘Nefsi Aollo’. If you want to know who else is in town this month, check out our April Playlist.

When: 5 April

Where: The Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah

More info