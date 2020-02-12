Transgender Rodrigo Alves Has Her Jawline, Forehead and the Bones Around Her Eyes SHAVED! (Pictures)

She detailed her heartbreaking tale of how she risked her life to become a transgender woman in a tell-all interview last month.

And following her candid reveal, Rodrigo Alves exclusively told MailOnline that she has jetted to Antwerp, Belgium to have her jawline, forehead and the bones around her EYES shaved in a bid to feminise her face.

The media personality, 36, will be transformed by Dr Bart Van de Ven from 2pass clinic, who specialises in Facial Feminisation Surgery, in what she said will be her 'most painful surgery yet!'

She said: 'Before going ahead with this surgery I did a lot of research. Dr Bart has been performing facial feminization surgeries for many years and achieves amazing results. He has performed this surgery on more than 2,000 trans women.

'After I met him I felt really confident and he also understands my needs and my expectations really well.

'Today is the last day of my life that I look at the face of a man in the mirror. And as from tomorrow I will have a female face, which will change my life forever.'

After selecting her surgeon, Rodrigo explained the procedures which she will undergo in a bid to become the woman she's always dreamed of.

She said: 'Dr Bart Van der Ven will execute the following procedures: Type III brow bone reduction (with a brow lift and hairline lowering), Temporal PEEK implants, Chin and jaw recontouring and a Tracheal shave.

'He will make an incision inside my hairline and shave the forehead and the brow bone, because the protruding brow bone is a typically male feature.

'He will then add bone cement to obtain the desired forehead shape.

'The brows will be lifted and the hairline will be lowered during this process. My temples will be filled up with temporal PEEK implants, to give my face a more oval appearance.

'He will also shave the bones around my eyes, which will make me look much more suave and feminine.

'Then, he will make an incision inside my mouth and shave my jawline and my chin to make my face look smaller and give it a V-shape. Lastly, he will shave down my Adam’s apple. This is my most painful surgery yet!'

The surgery should take about 4 hours and afterwards her face will be very bruised and swollen for a few days.

The recovery process depends from patient to patient, but the final results can only be fully appreciated after several months up to a year after surgery.

Rodrigo explained that she will take a break from TV for three weeks following the surgery, and will return with a totally new look, and more feminine face.

She said: 'You will most likely still be able to see some of the swelling at that point, but that will fade in time.'

The Celebrity Big Brother star went on to detail her plans following the intricate facial surgery.

She said: 'Next step will be to change my name and photos on my passports and to change my gender.'

Discussing adapting to live in her new body, Rodrigo gushed about her beauty regime and developing her taste in fashion.

She said: 'It is hard work to be a woman, but I love every detail that comes with such high maintenance: hair, nails, eye lashes, eyebrows, skin, laser hair removal etc.

'Fashion-wise I am still trying to figure what style I actually am and my decision making about what to wear for a night out for example takes 2 hours.

'And sometimes I still get it wrong such as showing too much breast or too much legs. Yet it is a journey that I am loving to experience.

'I started my transition in October 2019 taking hormones and having doctors assessments and I never felt so happy in my life!'