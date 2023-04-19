Travis Barker shares rare Kourtney Kardashian snaps

ALBAWABA - Travis Barker wished his wife, Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday, and blessed his followers with never seen before behind the scene pictures.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker wished his wife, Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday as she turned 44 years old.

Barker took to his Instagram to share rare snaps of his love, some behind scene snaps of their wedding, an adorable picture of him next to Kardashian while she is sleeping.

The musician also shared cute videos and pictures of them as they enjoyed car rides, board games, and eating lollipops.

Barker wrote: "My soulmate. I’m so grateful that today you were born. You deserve everything your heart desires. Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile."

He added: "You stole my heart the moment we met. Happy birthday to the most beautiful amazing woman to walk the face of the earth. I love you my wife."

Kardashian commented: "I’m crying because you make me so happy. I love you my husband."

The couple first started dating in 2021, but they have known each other for years. and tied the knot after less than a year after dating.