Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend Parsons Benefit Together

The couple cozied up to one another, while posing on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Stormi, at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

Travis, who was one of the evening's high profile honorees, referred to Jenner, 23, as his 'wifey' while gushing over his family during his emotional acceptance speech

'Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,' declared 29-year-old Scott, who was recognized for his 'contributions in fashion, design, entrepreneurship, the arts, and social justice,' according to Billboard.

A source told People that Travis and Kylie were 'being sweet and cute together' behind the scenes and that the love-birds 'were holding hands' and seemed fully back on'.

The reconciliation comes 20 months after the couple shocked fans when they called it quits in October 2020

For the star-studded event, Kylie channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a striking Jean Paul Gaultier wiggle dress with a spiral bustier and a zipper going straight down the front.

The vintage dress' green color-blocked design only further accentuated Jenner's famous hourglass figure.

She slipped on a pair off mesh arm-length gloves and put her bright white pedicure on display in some see-through stiletto heels.

As for her hair, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO had her raven tresses parted to one side and styled in fingerwaves that framed her face.

Travis looked suave in a solid black suit and a pair of patent leather dress shoes.

The Astroworld hitmaker layered two diamond encrusted chains around his neck and sported his signature braided hairstyle.

Stormi looked undeniably sweet - and a little camera shy - in a black spaghetti strap dress and a pair of pint-sized Nike sneakers.

The darling three-year-old wore her curly brunette hair in two buns with an asymmetrical part.

Scott, clearly smitten with his baby girl, made sure to pose for several snaps with Stormi before heading inside the event.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a cozy snapshot that showed Travis posing behind her with his arms wrapped around her trim waist.

'24 hours in NYC,' captioned the KUWTK star, 23, who boasts 241million followers on the platform.

A source told E! News that Kylie, Travis, and Stormi 'landed in NYC on Monday, June 14, so they could all be together at the event.'

Jenner and Scott, who famously called off their romance in October 2019, last walked a red carpet together in August of 2019 for the release of the rapper's Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

Although they split two years ago, they were living together during the COVID-19 pandemic so they could both see their daughter.

Earlier this month it was said that the couple created 'a great family situation' and are continuing to spend 'a lot of quality family time together' with their daughter.

'Kylie and Travis continue to spend a lot of quality family time together. They are not putting any pressure on their relationship. They get along and things are great,' a source told People.

'They both want to be as present as possible for Stormi. Kylie and Travis have worked hard to create a great family situation,' the insider said of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and the Texas native.

'They love each other. Everyone is very proud of how mature they are. Stormi is the happiest little girl. It's all benefitting her.'

Last month, Kylie took to Twitter to deny that she was in an 'open relationship' with Scott after several reports popped up.

She took Twitter to set the record straight, writing: 'I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it's just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what's true'.

In her denial tweet, she didn't clarify the exact status of their relationship.