Travis' Scott's On-And-Off Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Is Nearly Recognizable Without Makeup to Visit Her BFF Stassie!

Last month Kylie Jenner urged her 171 million Instagram followers to stay home to help flatten the curve in the fight against COVID-19.

But the cosmetics mogul ignored her own advice on Sunday as she was spotted out in Beverly Hills paying a visit to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

Fresh-faced Kylie, 22, looked almost unrecognizable as she bared her super smooth complexion and wore her shoulder length natural hair tied back in a casual bun.

Gone was her sun-kissed glow and tumbling thick glossy locks fans are used to seeing on Instagram.

Kylie looked relaxed and happy and appeared to be enjoying her off-duty look, despite the lack of contouring, bold lipstick and dramatic eye-shadow.

So casual was Kylie that she didn't bother with socks and shoes as she hopped in her toffee colored Mercedes G-Wagon.

The mother-of-one was photographed wearing tie-dye sweats and walking barefoot to her car with a bag of salt and vinegar kettle chips under her arm.

Last month the Lip Kit creator was urged by the US Surgeon General to use her influence to tell young people to stay home and help them understand how serious the coronavirus is.

Jerome M. Adams asked celebrities such as Kylie, who have massive social media followings, to speak up in order to educate teenagers and millennials on the importance of social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

Kylie responded by tweeting: 'I hope everyone is feeling well! it's so important right now to self quarantine to ensure we aren't endangering ourselves or anyone who can't handle this virus.'

She then made numerous posts on her Instagram stories about the importance of staying home.