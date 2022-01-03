Tuğba Özerk Was Drunk and Fell on Stage During New Year's Eve Concert (Video)

  1. Home
Published January 3rd, 2022 - 10:08 GMT
Tuğba Özerk, who threw a concert in Antalya on New Year's Eve, was herself an event on the stage.

Tuğba Özerk has welcomed the year 2022 in a luxurious hotel in Antalya.

During the night, Tuğba sang her favorite songs throughout the night, but unfortunately lost her balance for a moment and fell to the ground. Tuğba Özerk's moments were recorded by her fans!

Turkey said 'hello' to 2022 with the performances of famous singers in various venues. Tuğba Özerk, who met with the audience in a luxury hotel in Antalya this New Year's Eve, drew attention with her dance and movements on the stage.

FALLING DOWN

The movements Tuğba made while singing drew attention. Some concertgoers shared the footage on social media, claiming, "She ruined our night, she went on stage drunk."

Later in the night, Tuğba Özerk lost her balance and fell to the ground with her vocalist. Those moments were caught on camera. Tuğba Özerk has not yet made a statement regarding the incident.

