Tuba Büyüküstün Grandfather Dies Aged 93

Tuba Büyüküstün's Grandfather, Korean Veteran Ali Büyüküstün has died at the age of 93.

One of the 4 Korean veterans residing in Gölcük and the grandfather of famous actress Tuba Büyüküstün, P. Çvş. Ali Büyüküstün has passed away at the age of 93.

The funeral of the Korean veteran was a military ceremony held after the funeral prayer, noon prayer, at Değirmendere Central Mosque the other day.

A military ceremony was held at the Değirmendere Central Mosque for the funeral of Ali Büyüküstün. To the funeral; Gölcük Naval Home Base Commander Rear Admiral Refik Levent Tezcan, Gölcük Municipality Mayor Ali Yıldırım Sezer, Famous Actress Tuba Büyüküstün, Military Officers, Active and Retired Soldiers, and friends and fans of the Büyüküstün family participated.

The attendance at Ali Büyüküstün's funeral was quite intense. The courtyard of the Değirmendere Central Mosque was quite crowded. Relatives, loved ones, citizens of Değirmendereli attended the funeral prayer. Korean veteran Ali Büyüküstün, who has a Turkish flag and medal on his body, was sent off on his last journey to be taken to the cemetery with a ceremony on the shoulders of the soldiers.

Famous Actress Tuba Büyüküstün came to Değirmendere

Deceased Korea Veteran P. Cv. Ali Büyüküstün was also the grandfather of actress Tuba Büyüküstün.

Tuba Büyüküstün was among those who attended the ceremony to fulfill her last duty to her grandfather. After the funeral prayer and military ceremony, Ali Büyüküstün was buried in Gölcük Municipality Garipler Cemetery with prayers.

