Love Rumors Between Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz Are Back Again Because of These Pictures

Published January 19th, 2022 - 10:50 GMT
After breaking up with Aslı Enver, Turkish singer Murat Boz, who has been single for a long time, and Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün, who ended her relationship with Umut Evirgen last year, allegedly had a love affair last summer, but Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz denied the allegations. The couple has now shared a candid picture on their Instagram.

It has been claimed that Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz, the lead actors of Another Self, were in love. 'There is no such situation,' Murat Boz said at the time to deny the love claims.

Tuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz, who denied the allegations, were seen in the same frame months later.

The duo, who met with the team at dinner, shared the photos of the night on their social media accounts.

The sincere moods of Murat Boz and Tuba Büyüküstün attracted attention.

Tuba Büyüküstün divorced actor and director Onur Saylak in 2017, whom she married in 2011. The couple, who had news about their divorce from time to time, but denied the allegations every time, ended their marriage in a single session.

Büyüküstün has twin daughters named Maya and Toprak, who are 10 years old, from this marriage.
