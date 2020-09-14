Tuba Büyüküstün Responds To Romance Rumors Linking her to Turkish Footballer Ali Güneş

Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün has sparked romance rumors of a link to former Turkish footballer Ali Güneş when they started following each other on Instagram.

The rumored couple have been under the radar by eagle-eyed fans, observing their possible social media encounters, just like recently when Ali left the comment "handsome pirate" to Tuba's latest post on Instagram, adding more fuel to the romance rumors.

The Turkish beauty decided to comment on these rumors, but without completely denying those reports.

According to Sözcü newspaper, Tuba said: "We all love love very much, I know. Let two people love each other, fall in love, go hand in hand and walk around, let's look at them, we will be filled with happiness. We love it."

She added: "I also love love very much. But what we call love, or a relationship, doesn't happen when two people are in the same place and sit and chat or follow each other on social media, right?"

Büyüküstün concluded her statements saying: "It is a very romantic point of view to attach love to people following each other on social media."