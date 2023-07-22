Tuba Büyüküstün speaks English and the video goes viral on social media.. watch!

  1. Home
Published July 22nd, 2023 - 10:39 GMT
Tuba Büyüküstün İngilizce konuşuyor ve videosu sosyal medyada viral oluyor.. izle!

ALBAWABA - Today Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün, 41, is among the most searched names in Turkey, thanks to her English skills.

Tuba Büyüküstün has randomly shared a video with her followers on social media, but this time she chose to speak in English instead of Turkish.

Büyüküstün's video went viral on social media and received thousands of comments.

The Ambassador's daughter star recorded herself in a close up shot and emotionally said:

"A few days ago, I've found myself saying I want to understand, I need to understand, I need to understand,"

She added: "Someone was holding me with love with honesty, and only thing I could say was I need to understand, I need to understand I have to understand what is this world for,"

Tuba concluded: "I need to understand first, to feel. I was trying to use my mind to understand a feeling."

Thousands of comments were made on Büyüküstün's video, such as: "Tuba is drowning", "Pity, the head is gone", "Penelope Cruz couldn't even understand spoken English during her first foreign language film shoot. He learned English soon after and even won an Academy Award just a few years later. Currently, the famous actor speaks 4 languages including Spanish, Italian, French and English."

