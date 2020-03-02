Turn Your Chairs, Judges! Lebanese Contestant STUNS at The Voice France.. Watch

Lebanese contestant Matteo Elkhodr stunned at The Voice France by winning the admiration of all four judges who turned their chairs for him after his remarkable performance of the opera song "Wally" by Alfredo Catalani.

Judges Amel Bent, Lara Fabian, Marc Lavoine and Pascal Obispo turned their chairs to Matteo Elkhodr, who then chose to join Lara's team along with his fellow Lebanese participant Enzo Sabbagh.

Matteo Elkhodr is a Lebanese actor who co-starred in the movie "Khubsa" which happened to be featured in cinemas.