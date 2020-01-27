Turns Out Nick Jonas Does Eat His Greens

The singer, 27, had an unfortunate piece of food stuck in between his teeth while performing several new songs alongside his brothers.

Luckily, Nick was a good sport about it all, and joked about the mishap on Twitter shortly after his performance.

'At least you all know I eat my greens!' Nick cracked, along with a silly emoticon.

​

The Jonas Brothers were one of the first performers of the night, where they sang their new song What A Man Gotta Do and the unreleased track, Five More Minutes.

Five More Minutes contained lyrics such as 'Baby give me five more minutes, I'm not finished loving you, I don't want to end it when we're only just beginning.'

The trio are back in the spotlight following a six year hiatus, having made their comeback last year with the Happiness Begins tour and album of the same name.

Now the brothers are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Sucker.

Nick was elated to be invited to perform on the Grammys stage.

'So honored to have been back at the Grammy stage tonight,' he tweeted minutes before his food tweet.

The stars also some other big news to announce - a new album.

The siblings appeared in a Shazam video following their performance, where they announced they were releasing another album.

'Hey everyone, thanks for watching our performance on the 2020 Grammy Awards – music's biggest night,' Nick said. 'We performed What A Man Gotta Do – our new single off our forthcoming album and our new, unreleased song 5 More Minutes. Shazam it away.'

The Jonas Brothers are just a few of the stars hitting the stage tonight.

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Lizzo are among the musical talent serenading audience members inside the Staples Center.

Ariana will take to the stage at the music ceremony, after the controversy at last year's event when she dramatically pulled out from performing after claiming the producers tried to 'stifle her self expression.'

Ariana and Lizzo were among the top two artists recognized when nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards were unveiled in November.

Ariana is nominated in five categories for this year's ceremony including Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for thank u, next, Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for 7 Rings and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Boyfriend with Social House.

Lizzo led the pack with eight nominations including Album Of The Year, Record, Song, New Artist and Best Pop Song Performance.

​