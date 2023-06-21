Tyga isn't Avril's happy ending

ALBAWABA - Avril Lavigne and Tyga head their separate ways.

Musicians Tyga and Avril Lavigne called it quits after 3.5 years of dating.

The pair were first photographed out together on Feb. 19 where they were seen hugging and eating out at Nobu.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirm relationship with kiss at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/QnPTgDvC19 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

Lavigne and Tyga were also seen in Paris together as they attended Paris Fashion Week before stopping by at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kùkù restaurant.

Later on, the pair were seen kissing in public on March 6 outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party.

According to TMZ, Avril and Tyga's choice to end their relationship was a 'mutual decision' and there are 'no hard feelings' between the pair.