Tyga Thanks Abu Dhabi Hospital For Taking Care Of Him After Falling Ill

The 30-year-old rapper wore a blue face mask and green hospital gown and appeared to be hooked up to an IV in an Instagram Story post he shared from the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson, added a sad emoji face with a tear and another thermometer face emoji for his roughly 18 million followers on Instagram.

He also posted a second hospital selfie captioned: 'Thank you to the doctors in Abu Dhabi for treating me w the best care'.

The Compton, California native added three praying hands emojis.

Tyga posted a video clip Saturday on Instagram performing Ayy Macarena during a concert at the Diriyah Music Festival in Riyadh.

He released the remix of the 1995 Los del Río hit song last month.

Tyga also performed Friday in Mumbai, India and told the crowd he was a little sick, according to an article by Times Of India.

'This is my first time in Mumbai, and I just love it here. I am a bit under the weather, but I thought to myself that this is my first gig in Mumbai and I cannot cancel it for my fans' sake. And you know what? It's totally worth coming all the way from Los Angeles and performing for you all,' he told the Mumbai crowd.

Tyga is scheduled to perform Monday at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, followed by an appearance Wednesday in Frankfurt and a gig December 9 in London.

He also is slated to appear at the Rolling Loud Festival on December 14 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tyga has a seven-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with ex Blac Chyna, 31.

He dated Kylie Jenner, 22, from 2014 to 2017.