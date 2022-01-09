Uğur Aslan Selfie With His Wife Sema Ergenekon Steal the Show.. Watch

A few hours ago, Turkish actor Uğur Aslan, 49, has topped Turkey's Google Trending Searches list with 50k+ searches, thanks to the picture he shared on Instagram.

With his 779k followers on the social media app, Uğur Aslan shared a selfie with his wife, Turkish screenwriter Sema Ergenekon, 44, and captioned it with only three love hearts emojis.

As for Sema Ergenekon, she shared the same picture and captioned it with a white love heart emoji, and tagged her husband's name.

Uğur Arslan plays the character of commissioner Eren in Yargı "Judgment", one of the phenomenon series on Kanal D.

Yargı by Ay Yapım, one of the most popular projects of this season, continues to air on Kanal D every Sunday evening. Uğur Aslan shares the lead roles with Kaan Urgancıoğlu and Pınar Deniz.

Who is Uğur Aslan?

Uğur Aslan was born on February 9, 1972 in Hatay. He is a graduate of Ankara University, Faculty of Language, History, and Geography, Department of Theater, Department of Acting.

Uğur Aslan stepped into the acting career with the TV series Fifth Dimension, broadcast in 2005, he also took part in other productions such as Family Head, Yer Gök Aşk, Lost, Derdest, Kara Sevda, Hunger, More, Silver, Lover: Lover's Eye is Blind.

Nowadays, Eren plays the commissioner in the popular TV series "Judgment".

The 49-year-old actor has been married to successful screenwriter Sema Ergenekon for 22 years. The couple, who is happily married, has 3 children.