Uma Thurman to Star in US Adaptation of the Israeli TV Series False Flag

Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction actress Uma Thurman has signed on to star in Suspicion, the U.S. adaptation of the Israeli TV series False Flag.

The cast will also include Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge and Angel Coulby.

Rob Williams is serving as show-runner and Chris Long is on-board to direct.

"Suspicion is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman," the subscription-based, streaming service said in a press release.

"Twenty-one-year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

Apple TV+ launched last year. It is the home of The Morning Show, Servant, For All Mankind, See and Dickinson.