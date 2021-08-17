Unbelievable Resemblance! Meet the Wax Figure of Balqees at Madame Tussauds Dubai (Video)

Yemeni artist Balqees Fathi, 32, was astonished when she first met her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Belqees was keen to meet her statue at the museum branch in Dubai, as she expressed great happiness of the similarity between her and the wax figure, to the point that she hugged the status and took multiple photos with it.

Fathi shared the footage of meeting the wax figure with her 11.5 million followers on Instagram, and wrote:

'Words are not enough to describe my pride and joy at the inauguration of my wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai,'

Then, Balqees thanked Dubai Government and curators at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The Yemeni singer also confirmed that "this wonderful wax statue comes alive with the smallest external details, which brilliantly imitate her features, and exceptionally draw her personality."

In another video, Balqees said that she has a great sense of pride and happiness of being the first Arab artist to stand side by side with her own stunning wax figure, representing her in the most attractive destination in the world, Madame Tussauds Dubai.

Fathi added that she used to visit to Madame Tussauds in London to take pictures with her favorite celebrities, and she never imagined that she would be one of those celebrities who would launch her own wax statue.

As for Madame Tussauds Dubai, they released a statement as they unveiled Balqees's statue which said: