Uncomfortable Reaction from Lojain Omran When Meeting Cardi B in Paris.. Watch

Saudi presenter Lojain Omran has met American rapper Cardi B during their participation in Messika Jewelry Show in Paris.

Lojain Omran sported a stunning black cape dress, while the I Like It hitmaker dazzled in a violet jumpsuit by Richard Quinn.

Social media users have been circulating Lojain Omran's encounter with Cardi B, commenting that she looked shocked and uncomfortable.

One follower wrote: 'Lojain looks shocked, not relieved and obviously forced,' and another one added: 'Why is Lojain shocked, even if she is shocked, she should not show her feelings.'

Other social media users left comments like: 'Lojain as if she sees something WOW and cannot believe it. She should control her feelings and look better than this', 'Black is the finest, but why is she shocked?'

Many followers also compared the two stars' looks, as a part of them liked Omran's gown, while others preferred Cardi B's jumpsuit.

Lojain Omran Invited to Expo 2020 Dubai Opening

Saudi presenter Lojain Omran has expressed her ultimate pride when she was invited to Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony.

On Instagram, Omran posted a breathtaking video of the event, and captioned it: