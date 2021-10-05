Uncomfortable Reaction from Lojain Omran When Meeting Cardi B in Paris.. Watch

  1. Home
Published October 5th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
Saudi presenter Lojain Omran has met American rapper Cardi B during their participation in Messika Jewelry Show in Paris.

Lojain Omran sported a stunning black cape dress, while the I Like It hitmaker dazzled in a violet jumpsuit by Richard Quinn.

Social media users have been circulating Lojain Omran's encounter with Cardi B, commenting that she looked shocked and uncomfortable.

One follower wrote: 'Lojain looks shocked, not relieved and obviously forced,' and another one added: 'Why is Lojain shocked, even if she is shocked, she should not show her feelings.'

Other social media users left comments like: 'Lojain as if she sees something WOW and cannot believe it. She should control her feelings and look better than this', 'Black is the finest, but why is she shocked?'

Lojain Omran shocked when she Met Cardi B video

Many followers also compared the two stars' looks, as a part of them liked Omran's gown, while others preferred Cardi B's jumpsuit.

Cardi B purple jumpsuit by Richard Quinn Messika Jewelry Paris

Lojain Omran Invited to Expo 2020 Dubai Opening

Saudi presenter Lojain Omran has expressed her ultimate pride when she was invited to Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony.

On Instagram, Omran posted a breathtaking video of the event, and captioned it:

'I am delighted and proud to be invited to the opening ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'. 
It was an amazing evening, breathtaking, and a great organization by all accounts.
Do not miss visiting the most important exhibition in the world for 170 years
And what's coming is more beautiful.
Congratulations Dubai on this great achievement.'

