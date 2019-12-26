Utmost Disgust! Sama Al Masri Sniffs Her Feet in a Very BIZARRE Video

Egyptian dancer Sama Al Masri stirred some controversy with her latest videos that she shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Sama appeared in the video disgustingly sniffing her feet, in one of her most bizarre videos to date.

She captioned the video: "Smelling toes is a hobby for many people. I am not afraid to say that, but I smell my toes and not anyone else's. I know that you will make fun of me and laugh at me and say this is disgusting, but I love to smell my feet and not anyone else's."

Many followers launched a violent attack on Sama, considering her behavior to be extremely repulsive.