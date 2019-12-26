  1. Home
  Utmost Disgust! Sama Al Masri Sniffs Her Feet in a Very BIZARRE Video

Utmost Disgust! Sama Al Masri Sniffs Her Feet in a Very BIZARRE Video

Published December 26th, 2019 - 12:20 GMT
A large number of followers launched a violent attack on Sama (source: @samaelmasrii Instagram)
A large number of followers launched a violent attack on Sama (source: @samaelmasrii Instagram)

Egyptian dancer Sama Al Masri stirred some controversy with her latest videos that she shared with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Sama appeared in the video disgustingly sniffing her feet, in one of her most bizarre videos to date.

She captioned the video: "Smelling toes is a hobby for many people. I am not afraid to say that, but I smell my toes and not anyone else's. I know that you will make fun of me and laugh at me and say this is disgusting, but I love to smell my feet and not anyone else's."

Many followers launched a violent attack on Sama, considering her behavior to be extremely repulsive.

