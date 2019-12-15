Sama Elmasri Flaunts Her Kardashian Behind.. and Decides 'Girls With Anklets on the Right Ankle Are LESBIANS!'

Egyptian dancer Sama Elmasri said that women should wear anklets on their left ankle, claiming that wearing them on right side indicated women are lesbians.

Elmasri published a video to her 2.7 million Instagram followers explaining to women where to wear their anklets.

Sama captioned the video:

"Depending if a woman wears her anklet on the right or left, it is clear if she is a lesbian or if she's a natural woman who prefers men. All this in a complete video on my YouTube channel."

She ended her caption by calling her followers "gay women"!

Sama Elmasri's statement was not the only controversial thing in the video. She also wore a very tight floral dress and delibrately put her Kardashian-like derriere on display.