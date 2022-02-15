Valentine's Day Confirms Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel Separation

HanKer fans were eagerly waiting for Valentine's Day this year. The wait was not to see how Turkish actors and lovers Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel would celebrate their love on Valentine's, but to confirm if they're actually still together amid the strong rumors of their breakup.

What Did Valentine's Day Reveal About the Relationship of Kerem and Hande?

On special occasions, Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have this habit of publicly declaring their love for each other on social media. And since January 15, exactly a month ago, Kerem and Hande haven't been seen together in public, and they stopped their social media interaction.

Valentine's Day was the day that every HanKer fan was waiting for so that the couple could at least share a message of love for each other, only to confirm that they are still together amid separation rumors.

Unfortunately, neither Kerem nor Hande posted anything about love this year, and they did not dedicate special messages of love to each other, making it the strongest clue of their alleged breakup.

What Do HanKer Fans Say on Twitter?

On Valentine's Day, Kerem and Hande fans circulated an old interview for Bürsin when he talked about Valentine.

The handsome actor said: “If I have a girlfriend every day it will be Valentine.”

"If I have girlfriend every day it will be Valentine" 🥺🥺❤️

-Kerem Bürsin-



-Kerem Bürsin- pic.twitter.com/XzBE8wYBQt — Giorgia☃️ (@giorgia_theb) February 14, 2022

Another fan recalled what Kerem did on last year's Valentine's Day when he decorated a caravan with flowers.

remember last year on valentines day kerem decorated their caravan with flowers🥺❤️

Others circulated a picture of the characters who Kerem and Hande played in Sen Çal Kapimi, Eda and Serkan, and how they celebrated Valentine's Day.

Another fan wrote that Kerem and Hande care a lot about their fans, and that's why they are keeping everything a secret.

"Maybe Hande and Kerem really care about their sad single fans and that’s why they keep everything secret so we don’t feel bad about our sad single life. Yes! That’s what it is. They are so thoughtful. Thank You Handemiyyyy and Bursin"