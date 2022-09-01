  1. Home
Venice Film Festival Fashion, And No.7 is Braless

First Looks From Venice Film Festival 2022, And No.7 is Braless and See Through!

he 79th Venice Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera. It takes place at Venice Lido from 31 August to 10 September 2022. 

And Yesterday, stars dazzled the red carpet with their latest fashion looks and styles, scroll down for this year's looks.

Venice Film Festival

 Jodie Turner-Smith

Venice Film Festival

Adam Driver

Venice Film Festival

Catherine Deneuve

Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore

Venice Film Festival

 Hillary Clinton

Venice Film Festival

 Isabeli Fontana

Venice Film Festival

Mariacarla Boscono

Venice Film Festival

Egyptian model Elisa Sednaoui

Venice Film Festival

 Tessa Thompson

Venice Film Festival

 Barbara Palvin

Venice Film Festival

 Raffey Cassidy

Venice Film Festival

Regé-Jean Page

 

