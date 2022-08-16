Victoria Beckham Has $65 Million Debt

Victoria Beckham has $65 million in debt.

A report said: 'Total revenues for the Victoria Beckham Holdings group fell 6% to £36.1m (2019 – £38.3m) due to the effects of the global pandemic.

Despite the big losses, the Beckham’s global empire has reportedly doubled its profits. Annual accounts filed with Companies House in London showed the pair made £11.6m in the year ending December 2020 despite the pandemic – compared to £4.5m in 2019.

In accounts submitted in 2021, auditors warned of ‘significant doubt’ about Victoria's fashion company’s ability to continue operating when it was reported that the company had racked up debts of more than £46 million since it launched.

In February 2021, it emerged that Mrs Beckham’s beauty range she set up in 2019 had suffered a loss of £4.7 million.

A spokeswoman for Mrs Beckham said: ‘Whilst 2019 was a challenging year, the business halved its losses - a significant step in the road to profitability.

The launch of the hugely successful beauty line in the same year helped drive overall revenues up 7% on 2018 and both businesses are focussed on profitable growth.

This news comes up after the recent feud between Victoria and her daughter in law Nicola Peltz.

A sourced revealed that the pair are definitely not on good terms 'They can’t stand each other and don’t talk. The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.'

It is claimed that Nicola did not want Victoria to be part of the wedding planning, and that communication was minimal.

Nicola Peltz married Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham in April of 2022, the lovers tied the knot at her billionaire father Nelson's £79m ($103m) estate in Palm Beach, Florida in an early-evening Jewish ceremony, which cost an estimated 4 million united states dollars.

A reason for the feud has not been shared yet.