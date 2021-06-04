Video of BTS 'Black Swan' Dance Practice Released

South Korean boy band BTS has released a dance practice video for its single "Black Swan."

The K-pop group shared footage Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its performance of "Black Swan" at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

The video shows the members of BTS performing the intro choreography to "Black Swan" with a large group of backup dancers.

BTS released the footage as part of BTS Festa, a yearly celebration of the group's debut. The group also shared a dance practice video for "N.O" that shows the members rehearsing in a dance studio.



"Black Swan" appears on BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, released in February 2020. The group last released the English-language single "Butter" in May. "Butter" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.