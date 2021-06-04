Video of BTS 'Black Swan' Dance Practice Released

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2021 - 06:15 GMT
BTS reveals practice video for Black Swan
BTS at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Shutterstock)
South Korean boy band BTS has released a dance practice video for its single "Black Swan."

The K-pop group shared footage Thursday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its performance of "Black Swan" at the 2020 Melon Music Awards.

The video shows the members of BTS performing the intro choreography to "Black Swan" with a large group of backup dancers.

BTS released the footage as part of BTS Festa, a yearly celebration of the group's debut. The group also shared a dance practice video for "N.O" that shows the members rehearsing in a dance studio.


"Black Swan" appears on BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7, released in February 2020. The group last released the English-language single "Butter" in May. "Butter" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

