In Video: Eudoxie Yao Gives Grand P a Lap Dance to Celebrate Reconciliation

Controversial couple Eudoxie Yao and Grand P are back together after they broke up a few weeks ago.

Last week, diminutive Guinean singer Grand P has announced on Instagram that he and Ivorian plus-size singer and model Eudoxie Yao have reconciled their relationship.

He also shared footage while dropping his bae off the airport, and commented: 'Reconciliation between me and madam. Her story with my manager is not true after checking I am now quiet. Mrs Kaba I love you to love.'

And a few hours ago, Grand P expressed his love to Eudoxie Yao in his usual controversial way.

He asked 'The African Kim Kardashian' to sit on his lap and shared the video with his 372k followers on Instagram, and captioned it: 'It's love'.

The musician then shared another picture of the bizarre position, and wrote: 'I love you to the point of love'.

As for Eudoxie Yao, she still refers to Grand P as her ex-boyfriend, because when she shared the same pictures with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, she joked:

'My ex Grand P with a big heart asked me to sit on these legs. Guineans, please don't come and hit me if he can't work well anymore.'

In another post, Eudoxie Yao confirmed that she still sees Grand P as her ex, when the plus size model shared a selfie with him, and commented: 'With my ex fiancé Grand P because after love there's no war.'

Last week, the Ivorian model told her fans that she's watching Grand P to see if he's honest with her.

'My babies you're just asking for forgiveness yet I've forgiven Grand P but we're not in a relationship yet I'm watching him to see if he's really sincere.'

She also sent out an ambiguous message about love: 'When we love you know, when we don't love you know, when we pretend to love you know. Or is it fake?'

Last July, Eudoxie Yao had announced that she broke up with Grand P, and that she will not be dating men for some time to focus on her career.