Video: Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer's diaper ad

ALBAWABA - Turkish couple Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Başak Dizer are featured in Molfix Türkiye's latest diaper commercial.

And on Tuesday, The official page for Molfix Türkiye released the video of the commercial on their Youtube site, where Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Turkish fashion designer Başak Dizer appear in a children's hospital, emotionally looking at newborns in the ICU.

In the video, Tatlıtuğ says that the ICU for newborns is a place where heroes are born.

The advertisement aims to raise awareness for premature children, babies who are born three weeks before their original birth date.

Premature babies require a heavy amount of medical attention and special care and must remain in neonatal intensive care.

The pair who recently welcomed their first child together, Kurt Efe reportedly earned 30 million Turkish Leras, which is equivalent to $1,15 million.

The Turkish couple did not feature their child in the commercial and are adamant to keep their child away from the camera.