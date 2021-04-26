Video: Late Rapper DMX Gets a Huge Memorial in Brooklyn

A memorial for rapper and actor Earl Simmons -- who was known professionally as DMX -- was held Saturday in New York.

Simmons died April 9, following a drug overdose and heart attack. He was 50.

Rolling Stone reported thousands of motorcycle riders escorted a monster truck carrying the music star's red casket from his hometown of Yonkers to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The New York Post said rapper Nas, Kanye West's gospel choir and several of Simmons' 15 children performed during the private service, which was livestreamed on YouTube in accordance with coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

DMX memorial at Barclays: thousands of bikes and his casket in a monster truck. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/VDeeYS76M5 — Sarah! (@SarahisSorry) April 24, 2021

DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a massive monster truck for his memorial service pic.twitter.com/Q2L7B2L04D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

"We did a great movie [1998's Belly] together. And on that movie, he was just rising up as a star. His first album didn't even come out yet, but he knew his journey was starting," Nas said in his eulogy for Simmons, according to CNN.

"We stood outside the Tunnel Night Club about to shoot a scene, and he looked at me, and tears in his eyes, because he knew about the journey he was about to embark on in becoming a hip-hop icon."

Other celebrities who spoke at the service were Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss and Eve.

Simmons' fiancee Desiree Lindstrom shared her feelings of loss on Instagram Saturday.

"Today is very hard for me and my family... but one thing that is keeping me going is knowing that my son and I just gained an amazing angel, my fiancé and Exodus father... Earl Simmons..! I will forever love you and you will always be in my heart!" Lindstrom wrote.